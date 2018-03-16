My Merv Leitch QC Memorial Lecture: opposing intolerance in the Trump/Brexit era

Warren — Feature, Musings —

It was a great honour to speak at U of A and U of C this week. The subject matter was – sadly – timely: the rise of intolerance and hate in the Trump and Brexit era, and what we need to do about it as a civil society.

Because some of you have asked, I will be posting the speech over on the Kinsellacast later today. The question-and-answer session was lively, too, and I will try and see if I can get that posted somewhere, as well.

Many thanks to the Faculties of Law at the University of Alberta and the University of Calgary for hosting me. It was, as I say, a tremendous honour.