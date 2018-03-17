Musings —03.17.2018 09:35 AM—
My St. Patrick’s message, every year since 1980
There’s nothin’ for us in Belfast
The Pound’s old, and that’s a pity
OK, so there’s the Trident in Bangor
And then you walk back to the city
We ain’t got nothin’ but they don’t really care
They don’t even know you know
They just want money, we can take it or leave it
What we need
Is an Alternative Ulster
Grab it and change it, it’s yours
Get an Alternative Ulster
Ignore the bores and their laws
Get an Alternative Ulster
Be an anti-security force
Alter your native Ulster
Alter your native land
Take a look where you’re livin’
You got the army on the street
And the R-U-C dog of repression
Is barking at your feet
Is this the kind of place you want to live?
Is this where you want to be?
Is this the only life we’re gonna have?
What we need
Is an Alternative Ulster
Grab it and change it, it’s yours
Get an Alternative Ulster
Ignore the bores and their laws
Get an Alternative Ulster
Be an anti-security force
Alter your native Ulster
Alter your native land
They say they’re a part of you
And that’s not true, you know
They say they’ve got control of you
And that’s a lie, you know
They say you will never
Be free, free, free
Alternative Ulster
Alternative Ulster
Alternative Ulster
Alternative Ulster
Oh, you’ve done it now!
Even after the Good Friday accord of 1997?