My St. Patrick’s message, every year since 1980

There’s nothin’ for us in Belfast

The Pound’s old, and that’s a pity

OK, so there’s the Trident in Bangor

And then you walk back to the city

We ain’t got nothin’ but they don’t really care

They don’t even know you know

They just want money, we can take it or leave it

What we need

Is an Alternative Ulster

Grab it and change it, it’s yours

Get an Alternative Ulster

Ignore the bores and their laws

Get an Alternative Ulster

Be an anti-security force

Alter your native Ulster

Alter your native land

Take a look where you’re livin’

You got the army on the street

And the R-U-C dog of repression

Is barking at your feet

Is this the kind of place you want to live?

Is this where you want to be?

Is this the only life we’re gonna have?

What we need

Is an Alternative Ulster

Grab it and change it, it’s yours

Get an Alternative Ulster

Ignore the bores and their laws

Get an Alternative Ulster

Be an anti-security force

Alter your native Ulster

Alter your native land

They say they’re a part of you

And that’s not true, you know

They say they’ve got control of you

And that’s a lie, you know

They say you will never

Be free, free, free

Alternative Ulster

Alternative Ulster

Alternative Ulster

Alternative Ulster

Oh, you’ve done it now!