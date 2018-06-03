Ontario Election Watch, right here, gratis

Warren — Musings —

[By one of my smart Daisy colleagues.]

As of Tuesday, March 6th in Ontario:

Writ drops in 64 days!

Wednesday, May 9th

Election is 13 weeks and 2 days away

93 days!

Ontario’s provincial election is set for Thursday, June 7th, 2018

There are 124 electoral districts in Ontario in 2018

Up from 107 in 2014

Therefore, 63+ seats = majority government

Interesting thought – there are an even number of districts (124) to be contested in the 2018 election.

Therefore… it is possible for the two parties to end up with a combined seat total that is equal to the seat total of the winning party. (example: the NDP wins 62 seats – while the Tories win 60 seats and the Liberals win 2 seats.)

In that case… backroom deals and the election of a speaker will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.