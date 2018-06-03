Musings —03.06.2018 11:46 AM—
Ontario Election Watch, right here, gratis
[By one of my smart Daisy colleagues.]
As of Tuesday, March 6th in Ontario:
- Writ drops in 64 days!
- Wednesday, May 9th
- Election is 13 weeks and 2 days away
- 93 days!
- Ontario’s provincial election is set for Thursday, June 7th, 2018
- There are 124 electoral districts in Ontario in 2018
- Up from 107 in 2014
- Therefore, 63+ seats = majority government
Interesting thought – there are an even number of districts (124) to be contested in the 2018 election.
Therefore… it is possible for the two parties to end up with a combined seat total that is equal to the seat total of the winning party. (example: the NDP wins 62 seats – while the Tories win 60 seats and the Liberals win 2 seats.)
In that case… backroom deals and the election of a speaker will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.
And if we don’t think that is possible, please note that Ontario’s 2011 minority government was decided by just 630 votes in Perth-Wellington: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Randy_Pettapiece
Sounds like a BC scenario – just remember – we did it first 😉
Actually, Perth-Wellington was decided by 210 votes (even tighter!).
https://www.elections.on.ca/content/dam/NGW/sitecontent/2014/historical-results/2011/Valid%20Votes%20Cast%20for%20Each%20Candidate%20-%202011%20General%20Election.pdf
Indeed. Although since the Speaker comes from the government benches*, the Liberals really needed a bare majority + 1 for a functioning majority in the Legislature. So even if Perth-Wellington had gone the other way, the Libs would have still been in a functional minority situation in 2011.
*I know the Speaker can sometimes (rarely) be an Opposition MPP, however in a razor-thin result like that, neither the Tories nor NDP would ever agree to lose a member to the Speaker’s role; it would have to come from the government side.
I think it’ll be a Liberal minority, 50-60 seat range.