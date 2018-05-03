Musings —03.05.2018 08:18 AM—
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – help!
Me and Lisa have tickets for OMD – I’ve loved them from the days they’d open for Joy Division – next Tuesday night. But we can’t now make it. Anyone got tickets for Monday night they want to switch?
I’m a big JKoan of Arc fan, too (I’ve worn her around my neck for about 40 years) – so here’s a video of one of their oldest (and therefore best) tunes:
I don’t want to make you feel old, but I heard “If You Leave” playing in the grocery store last week.