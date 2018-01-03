Survey says: Elliott won the debate

Warren — Feature, Musings —

But you can still vote now, vote often!

(If I were Ms. Mulroney, I would be a bit worried that I’m getting clocked by Ms. Windmill Sex Corrupt Patrick Brown Crazypants. But that’s just me.)

As my wife predicted four years ago, the next election is going to be Ms. Elliott vs. Ms. Wynne vs. Ms. Horwath.