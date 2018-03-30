Feature, Musings —03.30.2018 05:51 PM—
This is a total fucking disgrace
Kathleen Wynne has shoved aside a brilliant young woman – a lawyer and an activist who was prepared to contest the St. Paul’s nomination – to appoint a rich old white guy who is a crony of one of the rich old white guys in her inner circle.
When she chides Doug Ford for being sexist or ageist or too close to rich old white guys, as she will, he can now say: “Tell it to Jess Spindler, Kathleen. Tell her. I dare you.”
BREAKING: The Ontario Liberals plan to appoint Will Falk, a longtime friend of one of the campaign co-chairs, to be the nominee in St. Paul's, according to two party sources. #onpoli
— Chris Reynolds (@ChrisAReynolds) March 30, 2018
And yet there will still be many voters who go Liberal because they somehow see the party as being more “ethical” than others. Between this nomination and the mortgage-your-children’s-future budget promises, it seems clear that Wynne needs to go.
Or he could just point out he’s hired a few young women to some important positions on his team, including a young gay women, Melissa Lantsman who will be a leader on his communications team and Melanie Paradis who will be his press secretary
The Vote Me for more women underlings campaign