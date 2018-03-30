This is a total fucking disgrace

Warren — Feature, Musings —

As predicted.

Kathleen Wynne has shoved aside a brilliant young woman – a lawyer and an activist who was prepared to contest the St. Paul’s nomination – to appoint a rich old white guy who is a crony of one of the rich old white guys in her inner circle.

When she chides Doug Ford for being sexist or ageist or too close to rich old white guys, as she will, he can now say: “Tell it to Jess Spindler, Kathleen. Tell her. I dare you.”