And they spent $650,000 on the Ontario Cannabis Store logo, too!



This is how they think they’ll win? With puerile tweets like this?

Here’s a fact, Wizard War Room: Kathleen Wynne, who is a smart person who you continually embarrass with crap like this, is – post-legalization – going to become the biggest seller of cannabis in North America.

But, by all means, keep aiming for third place. The PCs and the NDP are cheering you on, every step of the way.

  1. Kevin says:
    April 15, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Shaking my head at this. But then, they started to lose me quite awhile ago (Capay/Naqvi) so I’m predisposed to be critical.

    But there are people who find tweets like that clever and amusing (look who’s in the White House). They’re not likely to be considering voting Liberal though. So ya, what is accomplished with that bullshit?

    Right next to a school????

  2. Miles Lunn says:
    April 15, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Is this not the same crew who thought up the stupid ad of soldiers in our streets back in 2006? That worked really well for the Grits, not!

  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    April 16, 2018 at 6:25 am

    Warren,

    Would a politically savvy person agree to any of this?

