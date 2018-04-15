Feature, Musings —04.15.2018 06:58 PM—
And they spent $650,000 on the Ontario Cannabis Store logo, too!
This is how they think they’ll win? With puerile tweets like this?
Here’s a fact, Wizard War Room: Kathleen Wynne, who is a smart person who you continually embarrass with crap like this, is – post-legalization – going to become the biggest seller of cannabis in North America.
But, by all means, keep aiming for third place. The PCs and the NDP are cheering you on, every step of the way.
Shaking my head at this. But then, they started to lose me quite awhile ago (Capay/Naqvi) so I’m predisposed to be critical.
But there are people who find tweets like that clever and amusing (look who’s in the White House). They’re not likely to be considering voting Liberal though. So ya, what is accomplished with that bullshit?
Right next to a school????
https://www.thestar.com/amp/news/queenspark/2018/04/12/how-did-one-of-ontarios-first-legal-pot-stores-end-up-next-to-a-toronto-public-school-premier-wynne-wants-answers.html
There are Beer Stores and LCBOs just as close to schools as this location and, of course, alcohol is worse then marjauna in almost every way.
Gotcha. Go write a letter to the Star, then.
Well, when one of Liberals (fed and provincial) main reasons for legalization is to keep it away from kids, it’s probably not a good idea to put a weed store in strip mall near a grade school and where high school kids hang out at lunch and after school.
TDSB by the way says they were no consulted nor was the local community, as the Wynne Liberals promised to.
Is this not the same crew who thought up the stupid ad of soldiers in our streets back in 2006? That worked really well for the Grits, not!
Warren,
Would a politically savvy person agree to any of this?