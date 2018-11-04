Musings —04.11.2018 07:03 AM—
Donald Trump isn’t just an asshole
…he’s the biggest fucking idiot in the history of the world.
Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018
The moment when you realize a seven-year-old with ADHD would be a better president. https://t.co/PqxFTByjqr
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 11, 2018