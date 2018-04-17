Feature, Musings —04.17.2018 01:22 PM—
Doug Ford, and why the populi like his vox
Abacus (with whom Daisy proudly does work, full disclosure, etc.) has a fascinating poll out about who is in the so-called Ford Nation, what they think, why they think it, etc. etc. It’s here.
Now, in recent weeks/months, some folks have been asking me: “Warren, why don’t you hate Doug Ford as much as me and my friends in the Annex do? Why do you say nice things about him?”
Well, two reasons. One, I like him. I’ve written about why, here. When I was being used as a human piñata, Doug was the first guy to call me. In politics, you tend to remember calls like that.
Two, the claim that Doug Ford is Donald Trump is fucking idiotic. The Doug Ford I know is readily seen here – I encourage you to watch all of it – and he bears no resemblance, in any way, to the Mango Mussolini. (Some days, as I told Evan Solomon on his CFRA show yesterday, I’m not even sure Doug is an ideological conservative.)
Why is Doug winning? Lots of reasons. Weariness with the Ontario Liberals. Suspicion about the Ontario New Democrats plans. But, mainly, I think it’s because his opponents have greatly underestimated him. I used to work for a guy, remember, who was underestimated all the time.
And Doug is sort of like that guy, that little guy from Shawinigan. And, he’s like Ralph Klein, Mel Lastman, René Lévesque, Jean Chrétien. He’s like all of those populist-type politicians who are anti-politicians. He doesn’t look a matinee idol, he doesn’t use perfect grammar, he sometimes (and often) says the wrong thing.
And people like him/them for it. They don’t like Doug despite his failings – they like him because of his failings. Get it?
Don’t believe me? Check out this Abacus slide. It tells why he is ahead, and why he is likely to stay there.
Comments are open.
Speaking of the Trump-Ford comparisons, a day after their idiotic tweet about alternative names for Ford’s campaign but, the Ontario Liberal Party twitter posted this:
Ontario Liberal Party
@OntLiberal
19h
Donald Trump says he “loves the blacks.” Did Doug Ford deliberately choose to ignore the black community leaders debate?
https://mobile.twitter.com/OntLiberal/status/986036496036777984?p=v
Based on the way the Liberals are behaving, their internal numbers must be really bad as they come across not as a party in a close race, but one well back and is smacking of desperation.
Doug Ford is speaking in platitudes with no fully released platform planks other than sophomoric knee-jerk memes that will in no way garner the vote on populist rhetoric or substantive argument. Frankly, Doug blew the election outright when he sold every one of his chances to succeed by aborting the baked-in-the-cake Carbon Pricing Tax Plan that Patrick Brown crazy pants had orchestrated via the PC Survey prior to the election launch 2018.
Carbon based Taxation is a must for governance at the federal & provincial levels all across CANADA, and even the Yanks will eventually realize that they have to buy in or be phased out on Climate Based Taxation planning which is centrally derived, and top-down-on a global scale.
When people like Doug Ford realize that Carbon Based Taxation is predominantly accepted throughout the world of Environmental Sciences & Life Sciences he will be forced to adjust his thinking. If he does not endorse Carbon Based Taxation he will not win over the unions, or government workers. To add insult to injury he will be dismissed by all the colleges & universities across Ontario too.
Please tell Doug to release his full platform for the election so that we may subject his rhetoric to peer review, Warren.
P.S. Great picture of you & the band back in the days. My drum kit was similar. What bass is that in the picture?
RW