Gomery the Second? (Updated)

I am reliably informed that the new Ontario government may well launch an inquiry into the fees paid, here, to a certain Wizard and an allied “speechwriting” firm, and a particular “interim management” outfit, as well.

My goodness gracious, wouldn’t that be a bit of schadenfreude?

Doug Ford campaign this morning pointing to the $3 million in provincial contracts given to Wynne campaign director David Herle’s firm The Gandalf Group over the past four years, as shown by the Public Accounts. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/MRLI5R8gBz — Mike Crawley (@CBCQueensPark) April 27, 2018

UPDATE: Oh, look. And here’s an Order Paper question filed up in Ottawa, just this week. Have a nice day, Mr. Goodale, et al.





