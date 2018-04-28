04.28.2018 08:34 AM

Gomery the Second? (Updated)

I am reliably informed that the new Ontario government may well launch an inquiry into the fees paid, here, to a certain Wizard and an allied “speechwriting” firm, and a particular “interim management” outfit, as well.

My goodness gracious, wouldn’t that be a bit of schadenfreude?

UPDATE: Oh, look. And here’s an Order Paper question filed up in Ottawa, just this week. Have a nice day, Mr. Goodale, et al.



  1. Elliot says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    These numbers are astounding. Nobody — and I mean NOBODY — should ever be making that much money off Government. Ever. It’s just straight up _____ and both the recipient and the person(s) who approved such preposterous fees should be ______.

