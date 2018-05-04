Musings —04.05.2018 07:24 AM—
[Insert Titanic reference here][UPDATED]
Liberal Minister @TracyMacCharles and MPP @GrantCrack announce they will not seek re-election in June #onpoli
— Colin D’Mello CTV (@ColinDMello) April 5, 2018
11 Liberals who won seats in 2014 will not run in the June election, including 8 who've served in cabinet under Wynne #onpoli https://t.co/7e36LhJtS8
— Mike Crawley (@CBCQueensPark) April 5, 2018
I’m the King of the Underworld! (third place?)
Hearing at least two more will announce soon they won’t be running.
MacCharles was a bit of a surprise as she wasn’t there that long.
Just announced International Trade minister Michael Chan also won’t be seeking re-election in June.
why decide so late not to run …
and Michael Chan
Hell, both could potentially eek out a win. But why collect dust in the opposition benches for four years?
Not necessarily although for Chan and MacCharles their ridings got split so depends which one they ran in.
Grant Crack (Glengarry-Prescott-Russell) – Historically this was a very safe Liberal one due to its large Francophone population but in the past decade results both provincially or federally have largely matched up with the overall results so this will likely back whomever wins. Lets remember it is a very rural riding and Liberals are hated in rural Ontario.
MacCharles – She had two choices of ridings to run in. Pickering-Uxbridge is a bellwether so it will go for whichever party wins the most seats. Scarborough-Rouge Park is more favourable to the Liberals so on the surface would seem like she could win, but it voted heavily for Doug Ford in the last municipal election thus making it a real wild card. Also the NDP did quite well there in the 2011 federal election so an NDP surge could result in an upset or create the necessary vote splits for the PCs to win.
Chan – He had two choices of ridings to run. Markham-Unionville (new boundaries) almost went PC last time and they would have only lost by 3% while federally it is held by the Tories so that is one of their lowest hanging fruits. Markham-Thornhill did stay Liberal in 2011 federal election so on the surface looks like a safe one, but its directly north of areas that voted heavily for Doug Ford municipally in 2014 and Ford is much stronger amongst minorities than most conservative leaders have been and it is over 75% visible minority (which in the past meant safe Liberal, but not necessarily this time as municipally the least white areas of Toronto were where Doug Ford had his best showing in 2014).
With Eric Hoskins your argument would be correct, but not those three. Never mind Liberal support is fairly evenly spread out unlike the NDP or PCs so if they rebound a bit in the polls they will hold most of the ridings they hold now, but slide a bit and they will get wiped off the map with single digits in seats.
They wanted to see if the Hail Mary budget would move the yardsticks. Assessments have been delivered.
Not good and also all three are vulnerable ridings. Michael Chan was running in Markham-Thornhill which is part of the 905 belt so although traditionally Liberal, PCs could pick it up especially when you consider Ford does well amongst minorities. Tracy MacCharles riding was split so either Pickering-Uxbridge which was vulnerable never mind unlike her past riding it is fairly rural in the northern parts where the Tories tend to win big while Scarborough-Rouge Park seemed more favourable but it did vote heavily for Doug Ford municipally.
Grant Crack’s riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell has been a long time Liberal riding, but did go Conservative federally under Harper and is a rural riding and Wynne is very unpopular in Rural Ontario.
Read what you want but much like with Harper in 2015, a high turnover is never a good sign. Now sometimes things do work out okay, BC Liberals in 2013 had a lot of MLA’s jumping ship yet did manage to comeback, but the Tories in 2015 weren’t so lucky and the many jumping ship was a strong forewarning of what was to come.