04.16.2018 12:31 PM

It sounds better in the original Russian



Share
Share

2 Comments

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    April 16, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Warren,

    I’d venture to say that he would have preferred to tweak that interview before it hit air.

    Reply
  2. Sean McLaughlin says:
    April 16, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    I’ve got a quick take on who’s going to go down as the WORST POTUS in history if anyone’s interested.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*