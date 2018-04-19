Musings —04.19.2018 03:29 PM—
It was ineffective, sure
But did it have to be political self-plagiarism, too?
You know, if you are going to go to “11” in your attacks on a political opponent, try to be original, OK? #onpoli https://t.co/PTFZ2dCAvN
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 19, 2018
She’s not wrong, but then neither are you.
Where I do disagree is this is going to “11”, in the parlance of our times.
There is so, so much more that can harm Doug. His adding to the Sunshine List under his brother’s rule, his attacks on sufferers of Autism, his lack of plan, the wonky platform that is his plan (i.e. a $15 min wage gives more than the tax reduction), his painting himself in the owner on the pot issue, seeing he is is alleged to have done so in the past.
I mean, Wynne should go, but Ford is an empty carnival barker and loud-mouthed populist. Calling him out when he attacks you isn’t wrong, it’s essential and especially when tied to the truth refuting his statements.
Comparing an opponent to Trump is like comparing an opponent to Hitler. It’s stupid.
Also stupid: accusing a number of opponents of being like Trump/Hitler. That’s stupid and desperate.
“(i.e. a $15 min wage gives more than the tax reduction)”
Um, not if a minimum wage earner has their hours slashed, or worse, loses their job due to their employers having to reduce labor costs.
Several reports from the likes of the Bank of Canada, TD Bank and the Ontario Financial Accountability Office say a $15 minimum wage could cost 50,000 to 90,000 jobs.
Funny the left wing Centre for Policy Alternatives report that made the claim a $15 minimum wage is more beneficial to minimum wage earners than a zero percent provincial income tax (a report Wynne is using to attack Ford) made no mention of those estimated jod losses.
Was just going to post this in the other thread about the Ontario Liberal tweet.
Lorrie Goldstein tweeted this story link earlier today as a reminder about the Liberals trying to paint Brown as Trump last October.
Seems they’re just replacing the name Brown with name Ford in their campaign plans to paint any OPC leader as a Trump clone.
Wonder if they would have done the same had Elliott won. I’m guessing yes because it seems to be all they got.
It looks like the Premier is trying to play twelve-dimensional chess. For all his faults, not even the PM is so reckless.
Looking at the Harper era, Brexit, several European elections, 900 Dem losses during the Obama years and, of course, the day Trump won and the world stopped spinning, I am starting to think the port side of the political spectrum needs some mass therapy. It doesn’t seem to matter how many electoral disappointments they suffer or what the polls show, the response is always the same: “racists, angry old white guys, stupid people, Trump, Hitler”, etc., etc., all in shrill, panicked Chicken Little voices. It’s not like you can’t win–Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania and Doug Jones in Alabama showed how to do it and won two solid GOP seats. It really isn’t that hard. Just stop being so contemptuous of people who don’t agree with you and telling yourselves you sing with the angels.
Seems to me that if you decide to write off and demonize whole segments of the population because you think they won’t vote for you, it kind of becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Doug Jones won in Alabama because the Republican candidate was so horrible, a modest number of them did vote for him.
We’ve become more and more shrill because the right keeps getting more and more racist, angry, stupid and Fascist. I don’t know how you can’t see it.
“We’ve become more and more shrill because the right keeps getting more and more racist, angry, stupid and Fascist. I don’t know how you can’t see it.”
I just saw a perfect validation of our argument.
They probably can’t see it because it’s a figment of your imagination.
Btw the most fascist, bigoted leader of a political party in the Western world today is the far-left UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Warren,
Negative attributes know no political stripe. It’s all about the individual and what that person deliberately chooses to put out in life. It’s that simple.
I accuse Wynne of imitating Paul Martin’s desperate campaign of 2006. Soldiers in the streets. We did not make this up.
That was a good one, yes. My favorite Mr. Dithers moment, though, was when he was at a press conference (or a debate?) and suddenly blurted out that he was going to “eliminate the notwithstanding clause”…and a couple of his people *visibly flinched* in response. They clearly had NO IDEA that he was going to drop that particular bomb. None. It was pretty hilarious.
Well you could argue that the Martin/Herle gambit partially paid off. The Harper Tories won only a very slim minority in 2006, not even 20 seats above the Liberals.
Meanwhile, the privatization deal Wynne made for Hydro One keeps getting worse and worse for taxpayers:
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-hydro-one-board-increases-price-tag-for-ontario-government/
Why are Conservatives suddenly concerned about they pay of CEOs of for profit businesses? It’s just the “free market”. I’m sure if they where in power they would have sold off 100% of Hydro One by now.