Musings —04.25.2018 07:22 AM—
“It’s not always about you.”
In the many (many) years I was a hockey Dad, the rules were pretty clear: only coaching staff are allowed on the players’ bench.
So, um, is he a coach along with his other job?
I disagree and I’m not a big fan. If a PM’s son had been on my team when I was coaching, I would have happily invited his father onto the bench, rule or no rule. The kids would have been thrilled and the PM would have been shielded from hockey moms and dads trying to chew him out on the budget between periods. And I would have stood down other parents demanding equal treatment by telling them I would consider it when they became PM.
His flamboyance in India and elsewhere probably made this inevitable, but it’s still petty and unfair to the young Trudeau.
Non-coaching staff aren’t allowed in the box. That’s the rule in every league in the country. Do you have kids who play hockey? I kind of doubt it.
Doubt away, but yes and I coached. I’m also a lawyer who isn’t a big fan of strict liability rules enforced without reference to purpose and circumstances. I know it’s the rule and it’s a good one, but I’d still break it for the Queen, Sidney Crosby and a PM.
So you agree it’s a hard rule across the country. Good. So you think the rule shouldn’t apply because he’s a Prime Minister?
I would say it shouldn’t be enforced against him, rather than not apply to him, but basically yes. This is an organizational rule, not a law. I also believe Prime Ministers shouldn’t have to line up like everybody else for theatre tickets or to board airplanes. I’m assuming he didn’t muscle his way onto the bench over the objections of the coach. If it were me, though, I would have asked him to wear a helmet.
Oh come on, this PM craves and seeks attention, its not even debatable anymore, I cant think of another PM who wouldn’t get as far away from his kids coach, the limelight, and in doing so let his kid have a few hours of normality. Tells me something about the parent and the PM who never misses an opportunity to be the story.
I believe that pic was taken by a private cellphone. If his goal was publicity, his PR team should be fired. I’m not a fan as I said, and I agree he chases the limelight too much, but just because I think he’s a flawed PM doesn’t mean I doubt he’s a loving father or doesn’t want to savour an all-too-rare father-son moment that many of his son’s teammates live every game. I’m also betting his son was proud (he’s still young enough) and the rest of the team and the coaches were thrilled, which to me is more important than sniffy hockey parents in the stands. If he started screaming at the ref or complaining about his son’s ice time, then the coach was wrong, as am I, but I would have taken the chance. C’mon, let’s lighten up, we aren’t short of rules these days. I hardly think this constitutes a violation of equality before the law or risks undermining the discipline structure of Canadian minor hockey.
It’s not a coaches decision. It’s expressly against the rules in every league and every sport in Canada to have non-approved individuals on the bench.
Would you have “stood down” the referee? The league’s disciplinary committee?
Good luck with that.
Trump and Trudeau are in many ways alike. I would imagine both have had their closest advisors tell them to tone it down, and, both have said, “why, it works”. As long as people can find jobs and economy’s purr along the voters really could care less about the Canadian photo hound and the US hound. Hey, if I was that photogenic I’d do the same thing.
Given how much time he spends out of the country on “business” and vacation, it’s rather fitting he’s under the “visitors” sign.
If he is going to be there have him be productive and not look like he is in charge….put him on a door so a real coach can help work with other kids. It would be cool for the kids to get a pat on the head coming off the ice from the PM.
100% correct, Warren.
If he sat in the stands he probably would have been mobbed, wouldn’t be able to watch the came and there might be security issues.
…and I’m going to add that Harper and Chretien wouldn’t be caught dead doing that. They would stand in the back row with a cup of Tims.
wow short bench ..we sure thats not BQ caucus…
the vast majority of hockey parents are decent…there to watch their kid…I doubt they would even talk politics with Trudeau..now about that mouthguard rule…
Rule or no rule, I was invited behind the bench last year when my son was playing.
Juxtapose that with this recent sighting of Harper (at McDonalds of all places). So rare is it to catch a glimpse of him that it counts as news .
http://nationalpost.com/news/canada/stephen-harper-spotted-at-the-ottawa-mcdonalds-possibly-where-a-2014-brawl-involving-a-raccoon-took-place
Startling how different are our current and most-recent former PM.
They really needed a photo to counter those from India. So they staged one.
Didn’t Putin coach a team to victory, too?
Me, me, ME!!!!!