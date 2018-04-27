Musings —04.27.2018 08:46 AM—
Jess Spindler won!
Lisa and I were very unhappy when it looked like she was going to be denied the opportunity to compete for the St. Paul’s nomination – but the Premier eventually reversed her earlier decision to appoint a man who was a pal of one of the wizards in her inner circle. For which all were grateful – because, last night, Jess won!
I firmly believe (as do several PCs and Dippers I know) that she will now win that seat, notwithstanding what happens to the OLP on June. This woman is a future party leader, folks!
Thank you, everyone. It’s an honour to represent St. Paul’s. Let’s continue to build on this momentum and let it carry us forward to June 7th. #onpoli #onpolitics #jess4tsp pic.twitter.com/WyQPGTl1Mv
— Jess Spindler (@votespindler) April 27, 2018
Well yeah, I mean St. Paul’s is the safest Liberal seat in the province. If the Libs lose there they’re headed BC NDP 2001 territory.
St. Paul’s is one of the safest Liberal seats in the province so if she loses it, then there likely will be fewer than 3 Liberals elected. Also as someone not tied to the past government, I believe she would be a good choice for next leader. The party needs to turn the page regardless of what happens in June. As for her becoming premier some day, that will depend on how the Liberals do. If they form the official opposition, I believe she has a good chance as she will probably get more than one kick at the can, but if they fall to third (which the wizard is doing an excellent job of making sure this happens), it might be a lot harder.
I support the PCs (although cannot vote as I moved to BC last year but lived in Ontario for 10 years and voted PC each of the three times), but unlike most PC supporters I actually would rather the Liberals come in second as opposed to Dippers as the PCs won’t be in power forever and there is no Justin Trudeau waiting in the wings so that means whomever forms the official opposition will likely be the party to replace the PCs whenever voters tire of them. Having seen the NDP here in BC and also the fact they are always a left wing party, not just from time to time, I much prefer the Liberals winning over the NDP as much as I cannot stand Wynne. Besides my hope is that if the party loses in June, they move back towards the centre where they were under McGuinty and Chretien federally.