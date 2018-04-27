Jess Spindler won!

Warren — Musings —

Lisa and I were very unhappy when it looked like she was going to be denied the opportunity to compete for the St. Paul’s nomination – but the Premier eventually reversed her earlier decision to appoint a man who was a pal of one of the wizards in her inner circle. For which all were grateful – because, last night, Jess won!

I firmly believe (as do several PCs and Dippers I know) that she will now win that seat, notwithstanding what happens to the OLP on June. This woman is a future party leader, folks!