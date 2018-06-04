KINSELLACAST: SFH at the Linsmore, Lisa on women in politics, and Spin Twins on the polls!

Warren — Feature, Musings —

This week’s episode of the Kinsellacast™ is a bit different – instead of me going on (and on) about politics, I decided to lead off with some tantalizing tunes from everybody’s favourite geriatric punk trio, SFH. And, while we’re on the subject, please come on out and see SFH tomorrow night at the Linsmore! No cover, and the first few folks will get Recipe For Hate and SFH’s new LP, SFH Kinda Suck, for only ten clams!

See ya there!



