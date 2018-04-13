Musings —04.13.2018 04:21 PM—
New Ontario Liberal ad: a Powerpoint presentation with a crappy voice-over
An effective attack ad shouldn’t merely repeat things voters already knew, and have already dismissed and discounted.
This is phoning it in. It isn’t going to change minds.
Oh, and the Ontario Liberals are reportedly paying their campaign “wizard” $70,000 a month for this.
You really do resent Hearle for what he and Martin did don’t you.
Never forgive, never forget.
How long before we see an ad with the tag line:
Doug Ford will put soldiers with guns…………on our streets…….in Ontario.
Hahaha priceless Matt…
Warren,
Life’s too short. Remember that a higher power rendered judgment on the Martin led government. That wasn’t a coincidence. That power clearly did not like attempts at undermining Chrétien.