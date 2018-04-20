Musings —04.20.2018 07:47 AM—
Ontario Liberals in third place, would get seven seats: poll
Boy, I sure am glad the Wizard is in charge, and getting all the big bucks! What a great job he and his boss have done!
Snippet:
The Ontario Liberals would go from majority government to seven-seat rump if an election were held this week, according to a new poll and projection by Forum Research.
In the poll conducted Wednesday, Forum found 46 per cent of voters said they would cast a ballot for the Progressive Conservatives if an election were held today, 27 per cent said they’d vote New Democrat and only 21 per cent said they’d vote Liberal.
Forum has had the PCs polling in the 40s for most the past two years, with the NDP and Liberals battling it out in the 20s for second place for most of the last year.