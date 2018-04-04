Musings —04.04.2018 09:46 AM—
Punk rock bassists are the best
HOUSTON — Senator Ted Cruz of Texas kicked off his re-election campaign this week with a new Texas-themed slogan and a new video, but something else that was entirely new went largely unspoken — a formidable and well-funded Democratic opponent.
For the first time in Mr. Cruz’s rise to political prominence in Texas, he is facing a serious Democratic challenger, Representative Beto O’Rourke from El Paso, who has stunned political observers by raising more money than any Democrat who has ever run for a Senate seat in Texas.
Mr. O’Rourke, a former punk-rock bassist and El Paso city councilman, has raised $13.2 million in the race so far, and outraised Mr. Cruz in three of four Federal Election Commission reporting periods. (Mr. Cruz has not yet reported his latest fund-raising.) In the first three months of 2018, Mr. O’Rourke raised $6.7 million, more than any other Democratic Senate candidate in the country in that period.
Warren,
Poor Ted. Cruz really lost his edge when he renounced his Canadian citizenship. LOL.
Remember when your old boss used to call them Nervous Nellies? Well, that’s me. I have a bad feeling that the democratic streak will slowly peter out before the mid-terms.
Hope I only have an overactive imagination.