Feature, Musings —04.23.2018 10:43 PM—
Questions about April 23, 2018
- Why do some people always bicker over whether it was terrorism or not? It was mass murder. Isn’t that enough?
- How could he be driving for as long as he did on Yonge Street (half an hour) – as far as he did (more than a kilometre) – and no one shot him, or rammed his van, or both?
- What do those early stories mean, when they say that he was known to police?
- Why do politicians always offer thoughts and prayers? Why don’t they instead offer policies and ideas that would prevent something like this?
- Who was that truly amazing cop who caught the killer without firing a shot? Where does bravery like that come from?
- Who are the ones who took pictures of victims to post on Twitter? Can we find them and shame them?
- Why do we always give these mass murderers what they want, and profile them? Why don’t we just remove them from all history?
- Has anyone started a fund to help the families?
- Why do we need to hear from anyone other than the mayor and the top cop? Why do federal and provincial politicians insist on being seen at the pr as conferences?
- Why did this happen, and how can we make sure it never happens again?