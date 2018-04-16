Warren — Musings —04.16.2018 08:11 AM Rebel Media are scumbags Check this out. They are using the Humboldt Broncos tragedy to fundraise. Tweet Share Share 3 Comments Willie P says: April 16, 2018 at 10:59 am So, I hope all the people who have been angrily tweeting about Nora Loreto are 100 times more angry about Ezra and his gang. Reply Ned Ludd says: April 16, 2018 at 11:37 am If they donated the discount to the “Go fund me” campaign for the Humboldt survivors and their families, I might feel a little different. Still tacky, but at least the survivors receive some benefit. This borders on the furniture store having the 9-11 sale, where employees crashed into piled up cushions. I honestly thought the man had more class than that. I was wrong. Reply Pipes says: April 16, 2018 at 3:07 pm Warning: The following comment may not be suitable for younger or sensitive readers.The words contained within the following statement are of a graphic nature and some readers may find them disturbing, and alarming and may be too strong for such a delicate website. Rebel Media is a fucking douche bag. Thank you. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
