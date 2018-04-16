04.16.2018 08:11 AM

Rebel Media are scumbags

Check this out. They are using the Humboldt Broncos tragedy to fundraise.



  1. Willie P says:
    April 16, 2018 at 10:59 am

    So, I hope all the people who have been angrily tweeting about Nora Loreto are 100 times more angry about Ezra and his gang.

  2. Ned Ludd says:
    April 16, 2018 at 11:37 am

    If they donated the discount to the “Go fund me” campaign for the Humboldt survivors and their families, I might feel a little different. Still tacky, but at least the survivors receive some benefit.
    This borders on the furniture store having the 9-11 sale, where employees crashed into piled up cushions.
    I honestly thought the man had more class than that.
    I was wrong.

  3. Pipes says:
    April 16, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Warning: The following comment may not be suitable for younger or sensitive readers.The words contained within the following statement are of a graphic nature and some readers may find them disturbing, and alarming and may be too strong for such a delicate website.

    Rebel Media is a fucking douche bag.

    Thank you.

