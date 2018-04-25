Musings —04.25.2018 11:25 AM—
Right now at the Economic Club
@lisakinsella @supriyadwivedi @MichelleRempel @LaRoccaKelly speaking on the need for more women in politics at the Economic Club of Canada today!
Musings —04.25.2018 11:25 AM—
@lisakinsella @supriyadwivedi @MichelleRempel @LaRoccaKelly speaking on the need for more women in politics at the Economic Club of Canada today!
It is impressive that gender parity discourse is now taking place in the hallowed halls of The Economic Club of CANADA.
Congrats on making history, Lisa.
Keep pushing for economic gender parity at all legislative levels until we can see by the numbers that the goal has been achieved.
RW