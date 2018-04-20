Musings —04.20.2018 02:34 PM—
Sometimes, you don’t get what you pay for
$70,000 a month, for example.
"I think people think Doug Ford is a bit of a dick," said Liberal campaign co-chair David Herle on CP24.
— David Hains (@DavidHains) April 20, 2018
And here I thought we would have to worry about Ford saying stupid shit.
Writ hasn’t even dropped yet and the Liberals are already throwing the personal insults around. How long before they start calling Ford’s supporters “deplorables”.
That Forum prediction of the Liberals only getting 7 seats might just turn out to be too high.
I’ll gladly accept 1/7 that rate for the same quality of consulting
Same guys who did beer and popcorn, soldiers in our streets and other stupid stuff to help lose in 2006. Wonder when the OLP will run its version of the 1993 Chretien ad or 2006 soldiers in our streets ads? Both over the top ads that parties do when desperate and both which did more damage than good.
LOL at the Liberals “apology”
Herle apologizes “without qualification” for name-calling. Four minutes later the Liberals send out an email detailing Doug Ford’s partial history of name-calling.
Warren,
I know it’s early days but here’s my wish for Santa: please, pretty please, send the predictable Liberal braintrust to Washington, D.C. to work for Trump’s re-election. Ha, ha, ha!