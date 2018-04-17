Starbucks, racism and a social media case study

Warren — Feature, Musings —

By now, you have heard all about the two real estate brokers who were seated in a Philadelphia Starbucks last week, waiting for another man to meet with them for business. The two real estate brokers were black.

The white, female Starbucks manager called the police, who came and arrested the two men. They were led away in handcuffs, while other patrons, all white, shot videos and protested what had happened. The two men were eventually released, without charges, in the middle of the night.

Along with several million other people, I was disgusted by what Starbucks had done – particularly when I saw their non-apology “apology.” So, I did what several million others had done, and took to social media. I tweeted this:

.@Starbucks, that’s the problem: there’d been no “incident” at all. They were just two black men waiting for a friend. The “incident” was caused by *you*. pic.twitter.com/xalGzxWZuA — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 14, 2018



That tweet was retweeted more than 600 times (and counting), including by author Cory Doctorow. It was “liked” close to 2,000 times. And Twitter said that it had been seen more than a quarter million times. The videos of the arrests were seen many more times than that.

That all reminded me of three things:

What does it all mean? It means the beast of racism is still awake, and that social media can alternately feed and punish it. It means that Starbucks can be counted on for only lattés, not wisdom.

Also: everything sucks. One step forward, two steps back. Always.