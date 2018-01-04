Feature, Musings —04.01.2018 05:00 AM—
Warren Kinsella appointed to run for Ontario PC party in 2018 election
TORONTO – Warren Kinsella, a Toronto author, consultant, musician and visiting professor of law, has been appointed the Ontario Progressive Conservative candidate in the riding of Lakeshore-Beaches-Woodbine.
Kinsella, a lifelong Liberal, made the decision to run under the PC banner in the 2018 Ontario general election after extensive negotiations with party leader Doug Ford, a longtime friend.
“Doug and I have been friends for a few years now, and I believe that he is a truly progressive conservative,” said Kinsella. “And, after a lot of consultation with family and friends, I have accepted Doug’s request that I stand for election in Lakeshore-Beaches-Woodbine.”
Kinsella’s wife, longtime Liberal Lisa Kinsella and a frequent sparring partner with Ford in televised debates, said she supports her husband’s decision. “The Woodbine bike lanes that no one ever uses were bad enough,” she said. “But when they voted to allow chickens in backyards in our neighbourhood, I said enough was enough. We need common sense again.”
PC leader Ford, meanwhile, expressed his support for Kinsella. “Warren is a good guy, despite what most of my caucus says,” Ford said. “He will make an excellent addition to our PC government and an excellent minister.”
Congrats!! Excellent choice. #McAGA
LOL
Dude, you’re not even trying.
Happy G for Campaign Manager. Unbeatable team!
Hasoy April Fool’s Day Warren!! Way to go –
Well, at least you changed it up from the last few years with the “Lisa and I are splitting up” story.
You had me up until the chicken bit. I think Warren would be a great candidate and MPP.
Ok. I dare you.
I hear Dougie has even offered you a cabinet post as Minister of Fools.
Tie’s the wrong color.
Do we really want a parasite left over from the prime minister chretien and the Trudeau era. Doug you have made excellent moves so far but the accepting of Warren Kinsella is a major mistake.
Great April Fools joke. Make Ontario Great Again! Buahahaha!
As the old The Who tune goes: I won’t get fooled again.
I think the last one I fell for was the imminent break up of your marriage to your lovely wife. lol.
A happy Blessed Easter and April Fool’s to you, Sir.
April 1st.