Musings —05.09.2018 01:34 PM—
700 voters say “arf”
The votes are in – and Roxy nearly beat the leader of the Ontario NDP. She did, however, easily beat the Ontario Liberal Premier! Not bad for a dog!
As a Social Scientist I, for one, think it is grossly unfair to include ‘mans’ best friend’ in the poll. First off, everybody likes dogs, and few actually vote NDP on voting day which leaves the skew in the distribution leaning towards Doug no matter how many times you run that same vote. Methodologically, you cannot assume to run a dog and get a sound outcome not fraught with bias.
What about the cat people that voted too?
