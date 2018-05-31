Warren — Musings —05.31.2018 08:35 PM Ad in one of today’s papers Ouch. Tweet Share Share 1 Comment anon says: May 31, 2018 at 9:18 pm The fuck would happen if there was ever a real crisis in this country? Can’t think of anyone on any level of government that I’d want calling the shots after a major natural disaster. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
The fuck would happen if there was ever a real crisis in this country? Can’t think of anyone on any level of government that I’d want calling the shots after a major natural disaster.