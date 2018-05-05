Musings —05.05.2018 08:38 AM—
Breaking: Wizard turns red into blue and orange
What a magician! He and his apprentice, BeerAndPopcorn, are amazing!
PS – Thanks to Jimmy Warren for the link!
Warren, was wondering what you think of this. There is a person on Twitter today hinting an Ontario political party leader is having an affair with a candidate from the same party, and it will come out when the election begins. Anything to it or just another attention seeker?
Thanks for your great site.
If these results pan out, which is far from certain, looks like a PC landslide, NDP opposition and Liberals lucky to hold official party status. This is worse than what the Liberals did federally in 2011 when they only won 11 seats in Ontario. As for PCs, if they are winning just a few seats in the 416, they have a majority. Lets remember in 2008 federally, they got 51 out of 106 seats in Ontario yet zero in the 416 so they need a shut out in the 416 to be kept out of government (If the Liberals implode completely and it becomes an NDP/PC race then things can change, in that case probably use BC on a demographic basis for predictions with the type of ridings that would go BC Liberal going PC and type who would go NDP there going NDP).
Part of the hazard in the old Liberal strategy of lurching left is that sometimes, a lot of of voters are going to react by going for the left wing Real Deal, i.e., the NDP. Adam Radwanski’s article in today’s Globe is absolutely correct: this election is potentially existential for the Ontario Liberals.