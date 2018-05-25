Feature, Musings —05.25.2018 08:44 AM—
Case study: “Deal Duca” and Anybody-But-Wynne
My view, expressed below, is this: the biggest story of the Ontario 2018 election isn’t so much the Orange Crush™ or whether DoFo was the wrong choice. It’s the total collapse of the Ontario Liberal vote.
Case in point: this LiUNA effort – which isn’t pro-Tory or pro-Dipper as much as it is anti-Wynne (and, specifically, Carpenter’s Union pension-holder Steven del Duca).
This election is extraordinary. As with this web site, I believe it will be remembered for one thing: how voters of every persuasion came together not so much to reward Andrea Horwath or Doug Ford – but more to punish, and drive out, Kathleen Wynne.
As I – and, um, me myself and I – have been saying for a long time, all this could have been avoided, if (a) Kathleen Wynne had taken a walk in the snow a year ago; (b) if the OLP had fired The Wizard™ and The Board™ she had hired and grossly enriched, and (c) new blood and ideas had been brought in.
They didn’t do any of that. What they got, as a result, is stuff like www.dealDuca.org. Across the province.
Probably reading to much into it, or maybe just wishing on my part, but given some of the Ontario Liberals team is also part of Trudeau’s team, like the “fixer” on loan to the OLP, does this say anything about the federal Liberal chances in Ontario come 2019?
Or is all this exclusively about Kathleen Wynne?
I will add that parties that get in bed with unions are in for a reckoning if they ever cross them.
Perhaps it’s better not to rely on unions in the first place?