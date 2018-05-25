Feature, Musings —05.25.2018 07:08 AM—
First Ekos, now Forum!
Wow!
Is it all because of Doug Ford? No. It partly is, however.
What has really happened here is this: the Ontario Liberal Party vote has completely collapsed. They may be looking at no seats whatsoever.
Aren’t you glad you were paying The Wizard™️ $70,000 a month, Ontario Liberals?
From a rural Ontario perspective, this could be ugly. Having an urban centred party controlling farm and food policy (just like Wynne liberals) is putting more knots in my stomach.
The “hairy leg” crowd will have a field day.
The province is dominated by urban voters. Rural Ontario is a minority. You can only hope the urbanites are wise eniough to have a sensible agricultural policy. We all eat food.
CITIES EMPLOY FARMERS
My NDP friends have been muttering for months: “This time, no more strategic voting. Am fed up with Liberal dishonesty. This time, I going to go with my conscience!” Will this tune change now that Team Orange is the huge beneficiary of strategic voting? There is a new party running in this election and they are now out in front: The NDF (Not Doug ….)
my apologies for making a sexist statement. should have said “hairy leg and ponytail crowd”.
Something isn’t adding up here.
From Forum’s data table on voter intention:
Total sample – 906 (854 respondents)
OPC: 342
NDP: 307
LIB: 143
Greens: 46
That says 40% to 35% for the OPC.
Clearly I’m missing something?
Yup that was my thought too. Anyways Innovative out today with a poll of 36% PC, 31% NDP and 26% Liberal. Mainstreet tweeted PCs still ahead while Ekos out later. Frank Graves tweeted NDP ahead but within margin of error so much closer than yesterday’s reported one.
Strong, stable, majority, socialist government… I’m sure the first order of business will be to eliminate first past the post in favor of proportional representation.
Graves at EKOS now saying the race is much tighter than the one day sample result that they didn’t intend to release yesterday. (NDP 41 OPC 30)
So Ekos one day was 507 people, showing a 10 pt spread. Forum also only a one day poll only. When Ekos added second day, total number of 1021 people, and a 10 pt spread became a 1 pt spread. so everyone is jumping on “big news” that isnt quite as big when you get past the headlines!
Ekos now showing:
NDP 35.6
OPC 34.9
Libs 20.4
This seems reminiscent of the federal election in ’74. Inflation was hammering the country. Bob Stanfield ran on wage & price controls. Trudeau attacked Stanfield, getting on state in his gunfighter pose, going “zap, you’re frozen.” The labour vote deserted the NDP, flocking to the Liberals. Stanfield lost. David Lewis couldn’t even hold onto his seat. Trudeau triumphed. Within a couple of months Trudeau went on evening TV to announce he had changed his mind and was implementing wage & price controls via the Anti-Inflation Board.
This time around it’s the Liberal vote jumping ship and heading to Horwath to block DoFo.
An interesting dynamic to watch is where Francophone Ontario ends up. Wynne is as unpopular among that population as anywhere, but Ford’s anglophone focus on Southern Ontario is making his negatives run just about as bad. Eastern Ontario can be small-c conservative, but both parties are doing everything they can to throw support at the NDP.