At Carleton, my closest political pals were James Villeneuve, Bob Richardson, Jim Watson and Gordie Brown. I haven’t stayed in touch with the other guys as much, over the years, but I always did with Gordie. Despite our different political allegiances, despite living in different places, we always remained very close friends. He was loyal to me, and me to him.

I last saw him on November 30, when he came to my Recipe for Hate book launch in Ottawa. He was the only Ottawa friend who remembered and who came. That was the kind of guy he was.

A few days ago, Gordie called me, after visiting James in L.A. I didn’t call him back. I kept putting it off. I was busy.

This morning, Gordie died of a massive heart attack.

I am in shock and don’t know what to say, other than just two things. One, I loved him as a friend and will miss him as a brother.

Two, when you reach a certain age, and your friends call, call them back.