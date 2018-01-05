Statement by Lisa Kinsella

Warren — Feature, Musings —

It’s May 1 – the first day you can register as a candidate in Toronto’s upcoming municipal election.

I am a strong proponent of urging women to run for office. We women – and particularly women of colour – are gravely underrepresented in politics. Municipally, just 14 of 45 seats are held by women. In a city our size, with such a diverse community, where women represent half the population, it is just not good enough that we fill only 31 per cent of the seats.

I have been seriously considering running in this election – and I’m grateful for all the support and encouragement I’ve received from neighbours, friends, family and even strangers. I’m grateful to all of those who have offered to work on my campaign, and offered to donate money and time, too. But it’s a hard decision to make. Women often have more considerations to weigh – myself included.

I am a new grandmother and I want to be there for the baby, watching him grow and taking his first steps. I have begun studying for my MBA. I am a business partner in a consulting firm, which frequently takes me away to Ottawa to advocate for clients, like the many First Nations communities we proudly represent. And I am active locally in efforts to shut down a racist, anti-Semitic and misogynist tabloid that is distributed throughout Toronto – it’s this kind of hate that has no place in this beautiful, strong and resilient city.

Ultimately, my decision came down to whether I can be a more effective advocate as a private citizen or as a city councillor. And I believe that the answer is – for now – the former rather than the latter. One day I’m sure I will run; for what level of government, I don’t know yet. But, right now, is not my time.

I hope that my family in Ward 32 is well-served by a strong, capable woman. I hope women all across Toronto step up and run. This is how we change the culture of politics.

While this time it won’t be me, I will be sure to support women in this upcoming campaign. And I hope you will, too.

Lisa Kinsella