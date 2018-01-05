Feature, Musings —05.01.2018 10:01 AM—
Statement by Lisa Kinsella
It’s May 1 – the first day you can register as a candidate in Toronto’s upcoming municipal election.
I am a strong proponent of urging women to run for office. We women – and particularly women of colour – are gravely underrepresented in politics. Municipally, just 14 of 45 seats are held by women. In a city our size, with such a diverse community, where women represent half the population, it is just not good enough that we fill only 31 per cent of the seats.
I have been seriously considering running in this election – and I’m grateful for all the support and encouragement I’ve received from neighbours, friends, family and even strangers. I’m grateful to all of those who have offered to work on my campaign, and offered to donate money and time, too. But it’s a hard decision to make. Women often have more considerations to weigh – myself included.
I am a new grandmother and I want to be there for the baby, watching him grow and taking his first steps. I have begun studying for my MBA. I am a business partner in a consulting firm, which frequently takes me away to Ottawa to advocate for clients, like the many First Nations communities we proudly represent. And I am active locally in efforts to shut down a racist, anti-Semitic and misogynist tabloid that is distributed throughout Toronto – it’s this kind of hate that has no place in this beautiful, strong and resilient city.
Ultimately, my decision came down to whether I can be a more effective advocate as a private citizen or as a city councillor. And I believe that the answer is – for now – the former rather than the latter. One day I’m sure I will run; for what level of government, I don’t know yet. But, right now, is not my time.
I hope that my family in Ward 32 is well-served by a strong, capable woman. I hope women all across Toronto step up and run. This is how we change the culture of politics.
While this time it won’t be me, I will be sure to support women in this upcoming campaign. And I hope you will, too.
Lisa Kinsella
Best wishes Lisa. I anticipate many capable candidates emerging in Ward 32.
Dear Lisa, You’ve done great things, will do great things in the future. The world can wait. Now, it’s time to build, share and relish new memories with your grandchild. Hear his first word, see his first steps, help him see and navigate the world as only grandparents can. Congratulations to you and yours. Val
Lisa, you will be great at whatever you do and the community will be well served by your contributions to it.
This illustrates the problem when we put too much emphasis on having equal numbers of representation. I think women are very involved in making a difference but they are doing so where they feel they’ll get the most results for their effort. Our energy is limited so we need to work where we get the most results for our efforts.
It is one thing to encourage and ask “have you considered elected service?” just in case there’s a woman out there who still thinks politics is for men only.
But more often the message is, “we need women like you, you should run.” Which can also be interpreted as “you are letting down the side if you don’t run” and makes me feel like we are adding guilt to a tough decision.
I’m glad you are considering elected service and I wish you all the best when you choose for what and when. Until then, I thank you for putting your time into serving your family, your community and the issues you feel passionate about. That’s the sort of role-model we all (male or female) should be for the generations to come.
Well, I’ve seen them come and go in Ward 32 and you would have been fabulous. But it’s a life of endless meetings, little appreciation, always on the defensive, surrounded by the temptation of corruption that you would be strong and honest enough to avoid and refuse, long hours and getting complaints from residents that a squirrel is on their property, or someone has a red car, and on and on and on.
If you don’t mind me saying, I think you are better off focusing on family and friends and your current business/career.
But you are the kind of person people need and admire and you would have made a big big difference.
Running for public office is a challenge personally, and professionally. Add family to the mix and it becomes impossible. Politics is 24/7/365, and the commitment is arduous just on hours per week working time. One has to be free of commitments before running for office IMHO.
I ran for public office twice, and lost twice too. Political risk has to be weighed & measured before running. If one is not fully committed to running an electoral run it looks unprofessional. Devotion to politics, or participatory democracy, is important.
RW
With all those things on your plate it looks like Lisa made the correct choice. The negative energy from that publication is a drain and would be a distraction for you folks. Best of luck and hopefully Lisa will see an opportunity in the future.