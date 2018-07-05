Musings —05.07.2018 06:47 PM—
My take on the first #onpoli debate in tweets
You’re welcome.
Not spotted on @CityNews #ONpoli debate:
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 7, 2018
This is a @CityNews newscast with the #ONpoli leaders briefly showing up where the commercials usually go.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 7, 2018
BREAKING: GEORGE HAMILTON SPOTTED AT #ONPOLI LEADER DEBATE pic.twitter.com/vLyFtdQJ9r
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 7, 2018
Has anyone said Ottawa, Windsor, London, Belleville, Brockville, Kingston or anything that *isn’t* “Toronto.” #ONpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 7, 2018
OMG @CITYNEWS STOP THE FUCKING CUT-AWAYS #ONPOLI
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 7, 2018
Who won the @CityNews #ONPOLI leaders debate:
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 7, 2018
I thought the whole thing was really amateurish.
Andrea seemed to be the voice of reason.
Ford really is selling a product and knows nothing about manufacturing it.
Wynne kept talking down to people by tilting her head back and revealing her sinuses.
It left me thinking if that’s all we have for Premier of Ontario, God help us.
I honestly cant think of one thing positive about the 2 hours.