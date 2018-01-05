Musings —05.01.2018 08:34 AM—
One woman every other day
That’s how many women and girls are killed in Canada so far this year. The Yonge Street massacre drove that grim number up even higher.
Fifty-seven women have been killed in Canada so far this year − a death toll that spiked by more than 15 per cent in a single day last week after eight women (and two men) died in a van attack in Toronto.
“That’s one woman or girl every other day in Canada that’s being killed,” said Myrna Dawson, a professor at the University of Guelph and head of the Centre for the Study of Social and Legal Responses to Violence.
The data came in a report published on Tuesday by the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability (CFOJA), which was launched by the centre in December with the goal of cultivating a more nuanced understanding of why women are killed and how these deaths can be prevented.
As Lisa noted on the Kinsellacast last Friday, the killing of women, because they are women, is a hate crime. (And, as you know, it was Lisa who successfully pushed police to lay charges against the editor and publisher of a neo-Nazi “newspaper” for wilfully promoting hate against an identifiable group – women.
This chart shows the horrible reality:
“Hundreds of dead newborn girls have been found dumped in garbage piles in Pakistan over the last year as cultural preference for boys drives more parents to murder babies.”
