“Played no roll in his transaction.”

Warren — Musings —

Last night, the Mango Mussolini’s own lawyer did him in.

Appearing on Fox, Rudy Giuliani said Trump was the one who paid a porn star hush money, not his attorney – as he’d previously claimed. In so doing, Rudy tossed his client under the Campaign Finance Laws bus, big time. A panicked Trump thereafter went on a Twitter-Tourette-like Tweetstorm.

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018 …very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018 …despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

He is now officially up Shit Creek without a paddle. And – amazingly – it increasingly looks like he will be taken out not by a former G-man named Robert Mueller, but by a porn star named Stormy Daniels.

Best part: even when fighting for his life, he can’t remember how to spell “role.”