05.03.2018 08:08 AM

“Played no roll in his transaction.”

Last night, the Mango Mussolini’s own lawyer did him in.

Appearing on Fox, Rudy Giuliani said Trump was the one who paid a porn star hush money, not his attorney – as he’d previously claimed.  In so doing, Rudy tossed his client under the Campaign Finance Laws bus, big time.  A panicked Trump thereafter went on a Twitter-Tourette-like Tweetstorm.

He is now officially up Shit Creek without a paddle. And – amazingly – it increasingly looks like he will be taken out not by a former G-man named Robert Mueller, but by a porn star named Stormy Daniels.

Best part: even when fighting for his life, he can’t remember how to spell “role.”

  1. Al Hayward says:
    May 3, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Doesn’t this move the payment away from the campaign finance laws as Cohen under retainer is making the payoff for his client.

    Reply

