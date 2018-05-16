Warren — Musings —05.16.2018 09:15 AM Political pro tip: avoid asking questions for which “no” is likely to be the answer Ouch. Tweet Share Share 2 Comments Luke says: May 16, 2018 at 9:20 am Oh my goodness. Why on earth would they do that given the obvious polling troubles? Reply Scott in Montreal says: May 16, 2018 at 10:49 am Um… Is it to prove to somebody in the campaign who otherwise isn’t able to see what’s in front of their eyes? Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
