05.16.2018 09:15 AM

Political pro tip: avoid asking questions for which “no” is likely to be the answer

Ouch.



Share
Share

2 Comments

  1. Luke says:
    May 16, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Oh my goodness. Why on earth would they do that given the obvious polling troubles?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*