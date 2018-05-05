Feature, Musings —05.05.2018 05:05 PM—
She always sounded better in the original German, anyway
Because, you know what should make you want to “vomit?” It’s crypto-fascists like Tanya Granic Allen, who hate other people simply because that’s the way God made them. That is what should make you want to throw up.
Wynne’s war room believed that this lunatic’s homophobia would cause major damage to Doug Ford. By moving so quickly, and decisively, Ford has instead ended up looking like a true progressive conservative.
Like I’ve been saying to people for a long time: Doug Ford is going to surprise you.
Yes, good on him for moving quickly, but one must ask (and it’s a question for all parties as they all seem to have issues with candidates) why wasn’t this found in the vetting process?
The Liberals found it. Why didn’t the OPC?
I think they knew she was trouble all along, the problem was as one of the four candidates for leadership, they needed an actual excuse to get rid of her as anytime you dump someone who ran for leadership there is a risk of dividing the party. Had she not run for leadership, I think she would have been rejected as candidate to begin with.
And what about the Rebel-connected yahoo Ford *just* anointed to run in London?
He’s next.
Doug is a unifier I agree, Warren, and he has heart too, but his hand was forced by the Liberals with the targeting of Granic-Allen when they posted the 2014 video that undermined
PC Party credibility by being fringe lunatic right wing ethnocentrism.
Doug had to get rid of her or he would be spending too much time on negative publicity given her liability due to the tape.
I have to agree with you that Doug has more political heart than the Liberal Party gives him credit for. Unfortunately,
the party is bigger than Doug Ford, and the membership is not as politically centrist as Doug is.
RW