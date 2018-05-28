Feature, Musings —05.28.2018 12:04 PM—
That’s not a campaign, that’s advanced rigor mortis
The last time a campaign did something this stupid, you may recall, was 2005-2006.
That campaign was run by The Wizard™️.
And we all remember how it turned out, don’t we?
Dear Ontario Liberals: It’s time to die with dignity. Sincerely, #ONpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/8spNgYoOo0
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 28, 2018
Ah, this is happening. @ShafiqQaadri1 has crashed an @AndreaHorwath presser in Etobicoke. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/4ialAfyuL6
— Jessica Smith Cross (@jessiecatherine) May 28, 2018
Warren, I’ve finally figured it out. The wizard is trying to cash in on the popularity of “The Office”. Who is cast as Dwight?
I’ve heard it suggested that this wasn’t an act if deseperation, it was a purposeful act of someone who knows his party is toast, yet will do anything to stop Doug Ford, even if that means sabotaging his own party to help the NDP win.