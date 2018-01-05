University of Calgary’s comms for lawyers course being noticed worldwide!

Kind of cool – the Aussies have noticed what we are doing at U of C! Maybe it’s time for me and Lisa to move Down Under?

Media course should be taught to Australian law students

A new university course that teaches Canadian law students how to better interact with the media should be introduced in Australia, according to a leading crisis communications practitioner.

The subject, ‘Crisis Communications for Lawyers’, is an initiative of the University of Calgary to better educate law students to understand the connection between the law and public relations.

Managing Director of Mercer PR, Lyall Mercer says it’s long overdue in Australia because there are still far too many lawyers who provide advice that ignores the changing media world, and this advice often adversely affects their clients.

“During a crisis a company or organisation usually engages with two key outside consultants, being lawyers and public relations companies,” he explained.

“The ideal situation is for both to be working together to assist their mutual client to achieve the best possible outcome from both legal and reputational perspectives.