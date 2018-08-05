Feature, Musings —05.08.2018 09:02 AM—
Who won last night’s #ONpoli debate?
Who won the @CityNews #ONPOLI leaders debate:
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 7, 2018
- Doug Ford needed to (a) be standing at the end of the debate, and (b) keep his cool. He did both. Win.
- Andrea Horwath needed to (a) remind people that she existed, and (b) sound like she knew what she is talking about. She did both. Win.
- Kathleen Wynne needed to (a) not sound like a Deputy Minister and (b) remember she is fighting for her life, and kick the living shit out of her two opponents. She did neither. Fail.
- TV is 70 per cent how you look. Doug looked nervous at the start, but less so as the show went on. Andrea looked like she was having fun. Kathleen looked like she was the meat in the sandwich, stuck between two opponents – and her suffragette outfit made her looked washed out on the CITY-TV set.
- TV is 20 per cent how you sound. Doug sounded scripted at the start and the finish – he (like most populists) is better speaking extemporaneously. Andrea sounded like she’s been preparing for four years for that debate, and totally confident. Kathleen sounded like a bureaucrat.
- TV is 10 per cent what you say. Doug wanted to gently suggest Kathleen is a fibber (“disingenuous,” six million times) and remind everyone about the Hydro exec schmozzle (“six million dollar man,” six million times). Andrea said she had ideas – and people like ideas. Kathleen said stuff you’d expect a policy wonk to say (see above).
- Winners: Doug won by not losing. Andrea won by (finally) being seen and heard.
- Losers: CITY-TV’s constant cutaways were irritating and let the politicians off the hook. The production was a bit amateurish. Meanwhile, Kathleen lost because she didn’t connect. Don’t believe me? Check out my Highly-Scientific™ Poll, above: my dog Roxy topped her!