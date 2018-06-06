Feature, Musings —06.06.2018 12:00 AM—
Bobby
Fifty years today, he died. Half a Century.
In my family, he was our uncrowned King. We were living in Dallas when they killed him, and I can still remember my Mom and Dad crying.
The bust on the right was given to me by Lisa. The photo on the left is of Bobby and his son Bobby Kennedy Jr., with whom I worked on an anti-tobacco file. On it, Bobby Jr. wrote: “Warren – see you on the barricades. Bobby Kennedy.”
Fifty years. So much would have been different – and so much better.
Certainly more devastating than his brother’s murder. I still get chills whenever I see the footage of his speech at the California hotel only minutes before he was gunned down. He comes from a tradition in which people born into rich families understand they are lucky and feel they have a civic duty to improve the lives of those who are less lucky.
I noticed the ‘2 shooters’ theory is back in the news. Some troubling information I wasn’t aware of . . . Bobby Jr. apparently spoke with Sirhan.