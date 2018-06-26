Feature, Musings —06.26.2018 07:43 AM—
Donald Trump is an asshole
Listen to this Canadian punk rock band, if you don’t believe me:
Here’s Adolf Twitler yesterday, speaking to a rally of mouth-breathing knuckle-draggers:
When Trump eventually got around to Canada, he began by saying “Canada” in a loud, exaggerated voice.
“Canada. You know, Canada: nice guy, nice guy,” he said, extending his arms in a kind of conciliatory gesture. “Prime minister. Justin. I said, ‘Justin, what’s your problem, Justin?’ So: Canada. O Canada. I love their national anthem. O Canada. I like ours better, however. So. No, Canada’s great, I love Canada.”
Elsewhere in the speech, Trump referred deferentially to North Korea’s dictator as “Chairman Kim.” Trump aides say the president intentionally refers to Trudeau by his first name “to be diminishing,” Maggie Haberman, a prominent New York Times reporter, wrote on Twitter.
Trump then launched into his familiar complaint about the post-G7 news conference in which Trudeau repeated his measured criticism of Trump’s new tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. Trump baselessly suggested again that Trudeau gave the news conference because he thought Trump could not watch it while stuck on a long Air Force One flight to Asia.
“I get onto Air Force One. And he doesn’t understand that Air Force One has 22 televisions. So I come on — they have televisions in closets, they have televisions in areas that no place has — unlimited budget, Air Force One, right,” he said.
“So I get onto the plane and I see Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, saying, ‘Canada will not be bullied by the United States.’ I said, ‘What are we doing here? The fact is that Canada has a 275 per cent tariff on dairy products.’ Little thing called dairy product. Their lumber is a disaster with us. I say, ‘Why aren’t we using our own lumber?’”
The U.S. imported $5.7 billion (U.S.) in Canadian softwood lumber in 2016, according to Trump’s Commerce Department. The two countries are still embroiled in a years-old lumber dispute.
“Energy is a disaster,” Trump continued without elaboration. The White House has never explained the president’s occasional vague complaints about the energy relationship.
Trump then adopted a mocking voice to dismiss Trudeau’s argument that Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs, officially imposed on “national security” grounds, are an insult to a close military ally like Canada.
“I see Justin said, ‘We fought World War I together, we fought World War II together.’ That’s true. We love Canada. But Canada’s charging almost 300 per cent tariff on dairy products and many other things,” he said.
Canada’s supply management system for dairy involves a quota on foreign imports and then high tariffs above the quota levels. The Canadian dairy industry argues that U.S. dairy farmers also get signifaicnt help from governments in the form of subsidies.
Trump continued: “I said, look, if you want to do that, we’re going to put a little tariff on your cars.”
When will Justin Trudeau stop taking this shit, and fight back?
Your guess is as good as mine.
1. I think it is time for Canada to build its own car.
2. What war did the United States fight, on its own, and win?
The Civil War…
Very funny and true I guess. Americans killed a lot of Americans
When? July 1st.
When? July 1st. On Canada Day. And just before July 4th. Maybe it’s symbolic. Canada First?
It’s too early, and he did say nice things about the anthem. JT should keep his powder dry until Trump makes the fatal error of going after our most treasured national symbol. Then he’ll learn pretty fast he’s taken on the wrong country.
How does Trudeau fight back?
A line by line rebuttal of each of these falsehoods? We already know this is all bullshit. Half of Americans do, too, but the other half doesn’t care.
Respond in kind with a smear campaign and name calling? Forget a two-front war, Trump’s launching an all-front war. Since the G7 he’s said ruder things about Mexico and China, so it’s not like he’s singled us out.
Either one of these options would probably feel good in the moment, but they’re not going to make things any better in the long run. The Trump problem can only be solved by American voters.
Neville Chamberlain called, he wants his strategy back
The problem with Neville wasn’t a lack of anger, it was a lack of cojones.
For the record, Britain did end up winning that war in the end.
Short of obtaining kompromat, I don’t see any hope that Trudeau or anyone else in his shoes can moderate Trump’s behavior. What specifically does fighting back look like to you? What exactly do you want it to accomplish?
We’re five months out from midterms that could see the Republicans lose the House and the Senate, leaving Trump seriously exposed to the impeachment process. This has been an incredibly shitty, stressful, and embarrassing period in American history, but if I didn’t think there was a puncher’s chance that decent Americans would clean up the mess their neighbors have made I’d move back to Canada tomorrow.
They should have:
1. Sought a quicker deal than this (failed) drawn-out process
2. Given Trump an early win he could have waved around to his core
3. Worked Congress with more than just one ambassador, and more aggressively signed up pro-free-trade Republicans who are now facing defeat
4. Run an ad campaign in Trump swing states about Canada supporting America in war, hard times, etc.
5. NOT KISSED TRUMP’S ASS
Warren,
He won’t be quite so cocky once his and recipriocal tariffs put the U.S. economy in the tank — and it’s coming a lot faster than most people think.
Sad. I like “The Trump-Tariff Recession.” Has a nice ring to it.