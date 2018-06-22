Doug Ford makes a smart pick

Warren — Musings —

Our friend Jenni Byrne is heading to Premier Ford’s office, in a big role. Smart pick.

Ontario Premier-designate Doug Ford has tapped a senior staffer from Stephen Harper’s government to be one of his top advisors, say sources closely linked to the Progressive Conservatives.

Jenni Byrne will be Ford’s principal secretary, according to four sources who spoke with iPolitics on condition of anonymity.Byrne did not reply to a request for comment and neither did the party.

The job of principal secretary was dragged out of obscurity by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he appointed his advisor Gerald Butts to the job in 2015. One source said Byrne’s principal secretary role will be “substantive,” with staff reporting to her at the premier’s office.

Of the staff appointments that iPolitics has been told about, Byrne has the most extensive experience working in government. Her year’s on the federal scene are viewed by several sources as having a steadying force on the mostly rookie government. Ford’s chief of staff Dean French is a close ally to the premier-designate but hasn’t played a prominent role in political circles since the 1990s.