Get your Ontario Election coverage right here!

Or, go watch Lisa on CITY-TV. That’s probably a better use of your time.

Tweeted updates right here!

This is kind of mean, but I’m a mean person. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/SAGwKOm3li — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018

None of the reporters on @CBCNews for #onpoli reporting from watering holes look like they are in any way old enough to drink. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018

Great to see Mike Schreiner elected in Guelph after so many tries over so many years. Congrats, Mike. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018

How truly pathetic it is that the once-great Ontario Liberal Party has been reduced to claiming that achieving party status is a victory. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018

Wow Some newbie PC and NDP candidates are beating Ontario Liberal with two or three times as many votes. Brutal. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018

Who is that beautiful pundit over on CITY-TV? #onpoli pic.twitter.com/zasvBnrIqX — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018

I gave Doug the highest number in the ⁦@DaisyGrp⁩ poll, but I also gave too much to Andrea. But I could still win the pool! #onpoli pic.twitter.com/BNF4jNzlkt — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018

Kathleen Wynne will now literally be pre-empted by Doug Ford, speaking at the same time. Wow. Holy symbolism, Batman. #ONpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018

I have known @fordnation for a while, and I have never seen him this happy. Kind of understandable. #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/JLmF4gKLhY — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018

.@lisakinsella just said on CITY-TV that Kathleen Wynne "should have stepped down last year." Yep. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018

Doing @charlesadler’s show soon on #ONpoli and the @fordnation landslide victory. I have a face for radio. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018