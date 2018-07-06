Get your Ontario Election coverage right here!

Feature, Musings —06.07.2018 07:26 PM—
This is kind of mean, but I’m a mean person. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/SAGwKOm3li
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
None of the reporters on @CBCNews for #onpoli reporting from watering holes look like they are in any way old enough to drink.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
.@fordnation just won the election. A majority. Boom. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/xdtSnzxRSj
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
Great to see Mike Schreiner elected in Guelph after so many tries over so many years. Congrats, Mike. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
How truly pathetic it is that the once-great Ontario Liberal Party has been reduced to claiming that achieving party status is a victory. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
Wow Some newbie PC and NDP candidates are beating Ontario Liberal with two or three times as many votes. Brutal. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
JOHN FRASER WON! WOOOT! @lisakinsella #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
Who is that beautiful pundit over on CITY-TV? #onpoli pic.twitter.com/zasvBnrIqX
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
I gave Doug the highest number in the @DaisyGrp poll, but I also gave too much to Andrea. But I could still win the pool! #onpoli pic.twitter.com/BNF4jNzlkt
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
.@lisakinsella consorts with another Warren – ON TV! #onpoli pic.twitter.com/Nqq5sc0ToU
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
Kathleen Wynne will now literally be pre-empted by Doug Ford, speaking at the same time. Wow. Holy symbolism, Batman. #ONpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
I have known @fordnation for a while, and I have never seen him this happy. Kind of understandable. #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/JLmF4gKLhY
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
.@lisakinsella just said on CITY-TV that Kathleen Wynne "should have stepped down last year." Yep. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
Doing @charlesadler’s show soon on #ONpoli and the @fordnation landslide victory. I have a face for radio.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
The question I have had, and still have:
Why didn’t the Ontario Liberal cabinet, and caucus, and candidates, tell Kathleen Wynne it was time to go? #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 8, 2018
Is the CBC’s Mike Crawley on drugs?
He seriously said the Liberals ran a good campaign.
LOL.
CP24 declaring PC victory 13 minutes after the polls close.
I hope Dug changes his mind about defunding the CBC.
Doug Ford, you magnificent bastard!!!…
What is interesting, at least at the time of this writing (9:50 pm ET) is that the “latte-sipping Liberal” of near-downtown Toronto has become the latte-sipping Dipper.
Clearly the PCs have a majority across the province, but I’m curious as to why near-downtown Torontonians are so detached from reality. Perhaps because the policies they support (via the NDP) won’t really affect them directly?
Population density means policies they oppose (via the Conservatives) will effect people they see everyday on the street. That’s why they vote for the party mostly likely to stop the Conservatives (But vote NDP when the Conservatives are less threatening).
Steve T, have you considered how the first-past-the-post system wildly distorts voter preferences?
The PCs received a mere 7% greater share of the total overall popular vote than the NDP, yet they’ve secured nearly double the NDP’s number of seats in the legislature.
The NDP, Liberal and Green combined share of the total popular vote (around 58%) exceeds the PCs by about a 17% margin – yet together, they have 29 fewer seats than the PCs.
The reality is that “near-downtown Torontonians” aren’t so different than the broader electorate – it’s that the electoral system distorts preferences to such an extent that it seems like they’re “detached”, when that’s not the case.
Fantastic!
Trudeau’s carbon tax is in for a helluva rough ride!
Looks like Warren won the Daisy pool.
Drug tests for Ashley and Tom!
Warren,
Here are my bits and pieces:
First, you’re only as good as your last prediction and I completely blew it – – there goes the streak.
You know more than I do that all cabinets and ordinary members are lap dogs. They have no balls and self-interest prevents them from taking on the leader. There’s your answer. And it never changes.
15 years is a long time. To expect to win another term even with the Almighty as leader is excessively optimistic. It’s simply not healthy for democracy after 10 years in office.
Now to the disgusting: voter turnout. No excuse for only 51%.
The voters have spoken and they are always right. I would have never voted PC but Ford is to be congratulated.
The NDP should have been the progressive choice. However, they were not automatically entitled to be that choice. Big difference, Dippers.
Wynne is absolutely right about passing the torch to the next generation. But that will look farcical if they don’t find some way to ditch that delegated convention.
Finally, populism didn’t win tonight. That’s not the real political earthquake. Right-wing populism is the actual force sweeping across North America and Europe.
P. S. And congrats to that Warren guy, one hell of a strategist!
Warren, you generally drive me crazy with your more-progressive-than-me view, but if you have access and connection to DoFo this conservative would appreciate it if you could help him “stay on target”. Thanks in advance.
Well done Ontario. You just elected a fire hydrant wearing a suit. All you have to do now is grab your ankles and prepare to get hosed bigly by a blue nozzle for the next five years.