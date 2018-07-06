Musings —06.07.2018 06:45 PM—
“Handled.”
The story is now in Buzzfeed (straight up). Bonokoski did a (way too gleeful) column for the Sun, but it’s now 404.
From the buzzfeed story:
“In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the prime minister’s press secretary, Matt Pascuzzo, said Trudeau has always treated women with respect and that he “doesn’t think he had any negative interactions” while in Creston”
Yeah, I’m going to go out on a limb and say the guy committing the assault would rarely be of the view it was a “negative interaction”. For him anyway.