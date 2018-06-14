Warren — Musings —

At a pub in London last night, I was telling a British-Canadian friend that Trump can pardon himself, and his reptilian children, out of federal crimes – but not state-level ones.

And, look what glorious news arrives the very next day. Take that, you foul, feral criminal bastard. It begins.

The New York State attorney general’s office filed a scathingly worded lawsuit on Thursday taking aim at the Donald J. Trump Foundation, accusing the charity and the Trump family of sweeping violations of campaign finance laws, self-dealing and illegal coordination with the presidential campaign.

The lawsuit, which seeks to dissolve the foundation and bar President Trump and three of his children from serving on nonprofit organizations, was an unprecedented rebuke of a sitting president. The attorney general also sent referral letters to the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Election Commission for possible further action, adding to Mr. Trump’s extensive legal problems.