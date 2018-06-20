Justice, conscience, law

Warren — Feature, Musings —

This clip from The Ox Bow Incident is why I became a lawyer. I watched it when I was a kid, and this part – the part with Henry Fonda reading a wrongly-executed man’s letter to his wife – stayed with me. It changed me. Take a couple minutes and watch it.





The time in which we are all living is not a movie, of course. Terrible, terrible things are happening now, right now, in real life. Powerful people are committing unspeakable crimes against those without power. It is not a movie; it is not a debate on Facebook.

All of us are being judged, right now. In the years to come, people will be judged for what they did do, and what they didn’t do. All of us.

What have I done, to express my conscience – to give effect to the law and to justice? Well, not much; not nearly enough. I have written a book, one that directly addresses this new dark age, and it describes what I increasingly believe is the only way out. Lisa and I and some of our kids are going the States in a few weeks, to again be unpaid volunteers for Democrats in mid-term election races. And, this Summer, we plan to hold a rally against racism and hate that is growing right here where we live.

Is any of that enough? Probably not. But it’s something.

What isn’t enough is a tweet, or a hashtag, or a Facebook link. You have to do more than that. As I said at the Merv Leitch Memorial Lecture in Alberta this year:

In the Internet era, where trolls sit in their in their Mom’s basement and spew hate at women and Jews and Muslims and anyone who isn’t like them, you need to do one thing above all: show up. A tweet isn’t enough. A Facebook link isn’t enough. In Canada, with those who are pushing the Trump and Brexit plan, that means peacefully confronting them on the stump or at their offices, and doing all that you can to put their election or re-election in peril. That’s what keeps them up at night. Show up, and make them worry. As Tip O’Neill said: all politics is local. So give the other side a problem that is local and that isn’t going away.

Laws don’t give us a civil society. Our conscience, and our sense of justice, does that.

Act on your conscience, now. You – all of us – are being measured by history.