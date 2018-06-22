Warren — Feature, Musings —06.22.2018 09:12 AM KINSELLACAST 19: Get angry, Trudeau! And: the new Spin Twin! And: Lisa divorces Warren on-air! Tweet Share Share 2 Comments David Ray says: June 22, 2018 at 10:27 am Anger is the emotion but let’s look at the facts. Trump is the symptom but not the cause. He’s just the batboy in the Whitehouse but Putin is Casey at the bat. 1-Trump is Putin’s proxy. That’s a fact.Full stop. 2 The deceit, disassembly, and disinformation campaign Trump is waging is straight out of the Soviet playbook. 3 Follow the money. Trump will make billions from all the crooks he’s now sleeping with because they pay better than democracies do. 4 When Trump’s cover is finally blown he’ll resign and Pence will pardon him and Bob’s your uncle. Yes Mueller has found the haystack and he’ll find the needle then Trump will squeeze through the exits of evil and get away with it or die before he pays a price. 5 The Whitehouse is now a grad school for grifters but will America survive? Will we? Remember we did the same thing. Poilievre was our Stephen Miller Peter Kent was our Scott Pruitt While Harper burned Rome the media chased Rob Ford for years looking for a crack tape. While Trump is burning his version of Rome the media is chasing a pee tape. and on and on and on and on. I don’t see anything changing and getting angry is just now enough anymore because Pogo was right. He saw the enemy and it really is us. . Reply David Ray says: June 22, 2018 at 3:53 pm Also, Commander Tanning Bed is batshit crazy which helps obfuscate what the Rooshans are really doing to us. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
