Linkless, contextless stuff, plus Warren’s History of the Internet

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Nearly twenty years ago, when I started this here web site, I would have folks coming up to me on the street or at events or whatever and saying: “I follow you on your blog.”

“It’s not a blog, for Chrissakes,” I’d say.

“Don’t blog about me,” they’d say.

“You’re not interesting enough,” I’d say.

Later, when Facebook came along and commenced giddily stealing peoples’ personal information to share with the Russians, people would come up to me and say: “I follow you on Facebook.”

I’d say: “You shouldn’t do that. I lie a lot.”

Or they’d say: “Will you friend me?”

And I’d say: “I don’t need any new friends.”

Anyway. In the shiny new Internet era, I now get people coming up to me and saying: “I follow you on Twitter. You’re funny.”

Me: “I’m not funny, I’m pissed off. Get off my lawn.”

Or they say: “Hey, can you retweet my tweet that my church, the Half Way Baptist Cavalry Redemption Mission, is having a vegan bake sale?”

And I say: “Sure, whatever. Get away from me while I’m listening to the new Pennywise album.”

Anyway. As in any election period, things get a bit batty. So I thought I’d give you HTML renderings of my last few notable tweets. It’s been interesting. It also strongly suggests I need professional help.