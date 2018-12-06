Warren — Musings —06.12.2018 07:16 AM Look! Mango Mussolini displays certificate confirming that he and his new friend are loathsome, despicable abusers of human rights and all that is decent. Tweet Share Share 4 Comments Robert White says: June 12, 2018 at 9:34 am Mussolini is an apt analogy given that Orange Jesus has the same manifest destiny to be publically lynched and hung by his ankles upside down. We should force them to rebuild the White House again IMO. RW Reply Alan Smithee says: June 12, 2018 at 9:55 am Mango Mussolini Il Douché Reply SodaClub says: June 12, 2018 at 11:45 am Shouldn’t there be a pallet of billions in cash in this pic? Isn’t that how Obama got (bought) his deal with Iran? I guess Barry is the superior negotiator after all, eh? Reply Lyndon Dunkley says: June 12, 2018 at 11:46 am Six months ago Trump was about to start WWIII with North Korea. Now we’re one step (albeit out of 100 steps) closer to a nuclear-free Korea but Trump has done nothing about the human right violations in North Korea. Trump could get Jong Un to end the prison camps but then we would complain that North Koreans are still six inches shorter than South Koreans. Trump could then flood North Korea with HGH but then we complain the satellite photo of the peninsula still showed North Korea in the dark. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
